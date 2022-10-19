Previous
Heartbroken by gillian1912
Photo 1600

Heartbroken

To commemorate the life of our precious cat Jasper who passed away suddenly yesterday aged 13.

I took this photo of Jasper in July 2012.
Gillian Brown

Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
