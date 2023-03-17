Previous
Bronze Gorilla by gillian1912
Photo 1660

Bronze Gorilla

We stopped at a garden centre we’ve never been to before. It’s near to where our daughter lives at Downham Market, Norfolk. They have quite a few of these garden statues. In case you’re interested, this one costs £299.99.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
