Previous
Next
Horse Brass by gillian1912
Photo 1716

Horse Brass

We have a collection of horse brasses, some passed down from family members. My husband was polishing them today.

I can’t read the engraving on this one and can’t remember where it came from.
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
470% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful golden heart!
October 29th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
Lovely things to collect. A nice idea.
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise