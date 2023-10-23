Sign up
Photo 1716
Horse Brass
We have a collection of horse brasses, some passed down from family members. My husband was polishing them today.
I can’t read the engraving on this one and can’t remember where it came from.
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful golden heart!
October 29th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
Lovely things to collect. A nice idea.
October 29th, 2023
