Previous
A Pop of Orange by gillian1912
Photo 1755

A Pop of Orange

On our recent visit to Portsmouth Historical Dockyard I spotted these pigeons on the funnel of a ship.

I did take lots of photos of the ships but I liked these pigeons on the bright orange.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
480% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
A clever capture.
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise