Photo 1760
Chips At The Beach
Fish and chips is an essential part of a visit to the seaside.
My daughter Rachel at Hunstanton.
23rd July 2024
23rd Jul 24
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
23rd July 2024 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rachel
,
hunstanton
,
chips
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of Rachel.
July 26th, 2024
Babs
ace
Fish and chips always taste better in paper out in the open don't they.
July 26th, 2024
