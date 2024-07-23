Previous
Next
Chips At The Beach by gillian1912
Photo 1760

Chips At The Beach

Fish and chips is an essential part of a visit to the seaside.

My daughter Rachel at Hunstanton.
23rd July 2024 23rd Jul 24

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
482% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of Rachel.
July 26th, 2024  
Babs ace
Fish and chips always taste better in paper out in the open don't they.
July 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise