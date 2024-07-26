Previous
Broad Beans by gillian1912
Broad Beans

My daughter has grown some broad beans in her new gardening hobby. Strangely, she and her husband and son don’t like broad beans.

I brought them home and they were delicious.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Gillian Brown

