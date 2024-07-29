Previous
Royal Arcade by gillian1912
Photo 1765

Royal Arcade

I went shopping in Norwich today. It was busy. Took this photo in the Royal Arcade.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
Photo Details

Beverley ace
I like the detail on the floor… fun place for sure. Lovely capture
July 29th, 2024  
