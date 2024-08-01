Plantation Garden

Today I met up with my friend Carole in Norwich and we walked to the Plantation Garden. Neither of us had been there before, despite having both lived in the area for 45 years.



Twice we’ve arranged to meet, intending to visit the garden but it’s been raining. Today, third time lucky, it was warm and sunny and we finally made it.



A lovely Victorian garden, hidden away behind the R.C. Cathedral. £2 entry donation requested in the “honesty box”.



