Plantation Garden by gillian1912
Photo 1768

Plantation Garden

Today I met up with my friend Carole in Norwich and we walked to the Plantation Garden. Neither of us had been there before, despite having both lived in the area for 45 years.

Twice we’ve arranged to meet, intending to visit the garden but it’s been raining. Today, third time lucky, it was warm and sunny and we finally made it.

A lovely Victorian garden, hidden away behind the R.C. Cathedral. £2 entry donation requested in the “honesty box”.

1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Krista Marson ace
nice sunken garden
August 1st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful, it’s fun enlarging the back wall and seeing all the people… sooo brilliant. GREAT capture
August 1st, 2024  
Gillian Brown
@beverley365 we walked up all those steps!
August 1st, 2024  
