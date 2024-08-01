Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1768
Plantation Garden
Today I met up with my friend Carole in Norwich and we walked to the Plantation Garden. Neither of us had been there before, despite having both lived in the area for 45 years.
Twice we’ve arranged to meet, intending to visit the garden but it’s been raining. Today, third time lucky, it was warm and sunny and we finally made it.
A lovely Victorian garden, hidden away behind the R.C. Cathedral. £2 entry donation requested in the “honesty box”.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1768
photos
27
followers
36
following
484% complete
View this month »
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
1st August 2024 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
norwich
,
garden”
,
“plantation
Krista Marson
ace
nice sunken garden
August 1st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful, it’s fun enlarging the back wall and seeing all the people… sooo brilliant. GREAT capture
August 1st, 2024
Gillian Brown
@beverley365
we walked up all those steps!
August 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close