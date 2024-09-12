Previous
Making Things Fit by gillian1912
Making Things Fit

Today I’ve been sorting out things in my sewing room. I came across this small book by Ann Ladbury who presented sewing programmes on television many years ago.

Inside the book is a note in my late mother’s writing, that she bought it in 1976 at Brent Cross.
12th September 2024

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
488% complete



Photo Details

Hazel ace
How lovely to find some writing from your mother. This photo of the book really speaks of the era!
September 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
