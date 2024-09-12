Sign up
Photo 1782
Photo 1782
Making Things Fit
Today I’ve been sorting out things in my sewing room. I came across this small book by Ann Ladbury who presented sewing programmes on television many years ago.
Inside the book is a note in my late mother’s writing, that she bought it in 1976 at Brent Cross.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
1
1
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
Tags
sewing
,
dressmaking
,
“ann
,
ladbury”
Hazel
ace
How lovely to find some writing from your mother. This photo of the book really speaks of the era!
September 12th, 2024
