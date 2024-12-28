Previous
Lunch with Rachel by gillian1912
Lunch with Rachel

My daughter Rachel stayed with us for 2 weeks over Christmas and New Year. We had lunch at the Cosy Club, Norwich, during a day of shopping in the city.
The restaurant is situated in an old bank.
28th December 2024

Gillian Brown

