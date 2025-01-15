Previous
Norwich by gillian1912
Norwich

A quick phone shot while I was in Norwich today.

Looking over the market towards City Hall.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Sue Cooper ace
A nice market shot.
January 15th, 2025  
