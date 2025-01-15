Sign up
Norwich
A quick phone shot while I was in Norwich today.
Looking over the market towards City Hall.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
1
0
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
1819
photos
27
followers
34
following
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
15th January 2025 12:19pm
Tags
norwich
,
market
Sue Cooper
ace
A nice market shot.
January 15th, 2025
