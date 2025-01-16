Previous
Bus Station by gillian1912
Photo 1820

Bus Station

I had to make another trip into Norwich today. Took this shot as I was walking into the bus station to catch the bus home.

I’m heading for that blue bus parked behind the two red ones.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Neat looking station.
January 16th, 2025  
