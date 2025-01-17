Previous
Scraps by gillian1912
Photo 1821

Scraps

I’ve not been out today. I have been sorting out scraps of material left over from various sewing projects. The plan is to make a quilt using lots of random mixed small pieces.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
498% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact