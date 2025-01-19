Previous
Work in Progress by gillian1912
Work in Progress

I’ve been in my sewing room today. I’m making a quilt using scrap pieces of fabric. The pieces are different sizes sewn into strips.

The plan is to make something random and colourful. I already have plenty of fabric and wadding so don’t need to buy anything.

A work in progress.
Gillian Brown

Sue Cooper ace
Looking good.
January 19th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I bet every piece of fabric has a memory. It's going to be stunning Gillian
January 19th, 2025  
