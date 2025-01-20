Previous
Swan by gillian1912
Photo 1824

Swan

Out for a forest walk at Lynford, Norfolk. This swan came over to see if we had any food for him but I’m afraid he was disappointed.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
