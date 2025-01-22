Previous
Herd of Deer by gillian1912
Photo 1826

Herd of Deer

We visited our daughter Sarah today and went out for lunch at her local garden centre.

The garden centre has quite a number of large garden ornaments including these deer.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
500% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact