Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1827
Quilt Progress
I’ve been working on my quilt today. It’s taking shape.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1895
photos
26
followers
38
following
500% complete
View this month »
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
23rd January 2025 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sewing
,
quilt
Annie-Sue
ace
I was just thinking about sewing machines - and then this appears - which I am going to take as encouragement!. This is such a lovely fresh selection.
Have you done the placement randomly for this one?
January 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Have you done the placement randomly for this one?