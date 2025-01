Mum’s Teapot

This teapot was passed on to me by my mother many years ago. It’s nothing special - I think she just didn’t use it. She didn’t drink tea.



I do drink tea but never use a teapot. My husband only drinks coffee, never tea. I’ve always liked the lines of this teapot but we’ve been de-cluttering some of our many belongings. It’s in the pile to get rid of but I keep looking at it and wondering whether to keep it or not.