Previous
Photo 1829
John Lewis
Looking across All Saints Green in Norwich towards John Lewis department store. It was sunny today and the city centre got really busy.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
1
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
1897
photos
28
followers
40
following
501% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
25th January 2025 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
norwich
,
“john
,
lewis”
Beverley
ace
Lovely street life…
January 25th, 2025
