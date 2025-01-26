Previous
On The Bus Home by gillian1912
Photo 1830

On The Bus Home

Travelling through the outskirts of Wymondham on my bus journey home from Norwich. Early afternoon so quiet and a lot of passengers have got off. The bus timetable works on the assumption that people from rural towns want to travel into the city for work, shopping etc and travel back home later in the day.

The buses pass the end of my road every half an hour. Some go via the town of Wymondham and some go via the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital but they all end up at Norwich bus station and the journey takes around an hour on either route.

I do drive and have a car but, as a pensioner, I like to make use of my free bus pass. No parking costs and it gets me out and about.
Gillian Brown

