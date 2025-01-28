Previous
Muntjac

A muntjac deer which wandered into shot while I was in a bird hide watching some blue tits.

There are quite a few of these little Muntjacs in nearby Thetford Forest.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
