Mosaic Hare by gillian1912
Photo 1833

Mosaic Hare

The sun was shining this morning so I suggested a trip to Pensthorpe Natural Park which we haven’t been to for ages. Had a nice walk around followed by soup and a roll in the cafe.

This glass mosaic hare is a new addition since our last visit.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Gillian Brown

