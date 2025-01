Quiet Promenade

Another sunny but chilly day. We drove to Hunstanton to check on the static caravan we own there.



All was well and we went for a short walk along the promenade. Quiet at this time of the year. The fairground are doing their winter maintenance, hence the scaffolding around the big slide.



The steps just before the fairground lead to our caravan site. People often ask if we get much noise from the fairground when it’s open but our caravan is situated further along and we can’t hear it from there.