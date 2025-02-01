Evri Delivery

A quick shot from the Royal Arcade in Norwich yesterday. I was standing with my back to a pillar, waiting for an oncoming lady to come past. Then both the delivery man and the lady with the dog came past me from behind.



A cautionary tale - I’m always wary when getting my phone out in public places. A few months ago I was at the coast, walking away from the seafront. I had my iPhone in my hand as I’d been taking photos of the sunset. An oncoming young man passed nearby then I suddenly sensed him walking up fast behind me. He’d changed direction which made no sense. I instinctively put my hand containing my phone into my pocket and he swiftly changed direction away again, over the nearby steps. This was a quiet area on the sleepy Norfolk coast but Im sure he thought he had spotted an opportunity.