Man At Work
Photo 1837

Man At Work

My husband Jim is repairing a birdbath which originally belonged to my son in law’s late mother. She gave it to my grandson Jamie and it has recently started to leak.

It looks as if there was originally a fountain in the centre but that has long gone and our grandson uses it as a birdbath.
2nd February 2025

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
