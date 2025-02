Getting Out

I’ve had a cold and felt rough for several days. I finally wanted to get out in some fresh air so I walked up to post a letter I’d written to my friend in Spain. Yes - a real letter.



This bit of pavement is new. You can just see the sign for the new Lidl shop which opened about a year ago. People were walking over the grass verges to walk to Lidl so recently new pavements were made.



Lots of new houses being built on the right hand side. Some have residents already. That used to be a large green space, part of the old former RAF camp.