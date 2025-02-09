New Version

I have several shampoos on the go at any one time as I find my hair doesn’t react well to continued use of the same one. Not that I’m under the illusion that any of them will work wonders on my fine hair. My mother and my grandmother both had fine hair so mine is never going to be thick and lustrous.



The green bottle is getting low so I bought a replacement. The up to date bottle is different and only contains 300 ml whereas the old bottle contains 365 ml. Whether the shampoo is as good remains to be seen.



Aesthetically I prefer the look of the old green bottle but maybe that’s just me.



No blue squirrels were harmed by the taking of this photo.



