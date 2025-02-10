Sign up
Photo 1840
Giggling Squid
Thai restaurant in Tombland, Norwich.
I’ve never been inside it.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
2
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
11th February 2025 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
norwich
,
restaurant
,
tombland
Annie-Sue
ace
looks a nice building - and the name is catchy - but why those two words together, I wonder!?
February 11th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
@anniesue
I was walking to the cathedral, spotted this and crossed the road to take a photo because the name made me smile. Apparently there’s a chain of Thai restaurants with this name.
February 11th, 2025
