Giggling Squid
Giggling Squid

Thai restaurant in Tombland, Norwich.

I’ve never been inside it.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Annie-Sue ace
looks a nice building - and the name is catchy - but why those two words together, I wonder!?
February 11th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
@anniesue I was walking to the cathedral, spotted this and crossed the road to take a photo because the name made me smile. Apparently there’s a chain of Thai restaurants with this name.
February 11th, 2025  
