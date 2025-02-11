Previous
Cathedral Cloisters by gillian1912
Photo 1841

Cathedral Cloisters

Today I took my car in to a garage for a service. While I left it with them for a few hours I went to kill some time walking down to Norwich Cathedral and taking a few photos.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
