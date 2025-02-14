Sign up
Scraps Quilt
I have finished the small quilt I’ve been making using leftover pieces I already had from other sewing projects. Trying to use up existing supplies. The idea is to make it random and colourful.
It’s just about the right size to snuggle under and keep your legs warm while watching TV on a cold evening.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (4th generation)
Taken
12th February 2025 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sewing
,
quilt
