Scraps Quilt by gillian1912
Photo 1844

Scraps Quilt

I have finished the small quilt I’ve been making using leftover pieces I already had from other sewing projects. Trying to use up existing supplies. The idea is to make it random and colourful.

It’s just about the right size to snuggle under and keep your legs warm while watching TV on a cold evening.
14th February 2025

Gillian Brown

Gillian Brown
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
