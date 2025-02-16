Previous
Family by gillian1912
Family

I’m having a sort out today and came across this old photo which I took with my Kodak Brownie camera when I was age 11.

It was taken in April 1964 outside St Just in Roseland Church in Cornwall. The people in the photo are my parents on the outside and my maternal grandparents in the centre. All gone now, of course.

They look so smartly dressed. We hadn’t been to church. It was a day trip out in the car.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Gillian Brown

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely family photo and memory
February 16th, 2025  
