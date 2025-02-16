Sign up
Previous
Photo 1846
Family
I’m having a sort out today and came across this old photo which I took with my Kodak Brownie camera when I was age 11.
It was taken in April 1964 outside St Just in Roseland Church in Cornwall. The people in the photo are my parents on the outside and my maternal grandparents in the centre. All gone now, of course.
They look so smartly dressed. We hadn’t been to church. It was a day trip out in the car.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
1914
photos
31
followers
47
following
505% complete
View this month »
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely family photo and memory
February 16th, 2025
