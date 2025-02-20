Previous
Daffodils by gillian1912
Photo 1850

Daffodils

A vase with daffodils. I bought these as daffodil buds about 3 weeks ago so they have lasted well.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
506% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact