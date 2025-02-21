Previous
Tree Hugger by gillian1912
Tree Hugger

My husband Jim hugging a tree on our visit to Easton Walled Garden today.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Christine Sztukowski
That's one Hugh tree
February 21st, 2025  
Beverley
Wonderful feeling…
February 21st, 2025  
