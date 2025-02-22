Previous
Snowdrops at Easton by gillian1912
Snowdrops at Easton

Snowdrops at Easton Walled Gardens.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh , how beautiful !
February 22nd, 2025  
Babs
What a mass of snowdrops
February 22nd, 2025  
JackieR 🤓
What a drift!!
February 22nd, 2025  
