Beehive by gillian1912
Looking across the gardens at Easton near Grantham, Lincolnshire. Look at that sky - rain clouds heading our way.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Annie-Sue ace
This is a lovely shot - great foreground detail and an inviting garden and the park landscape beyond.

And if you'd take our rain, I'd be most grateful!
February 23rd, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
What a beautiful scene! Dramatic sky too
February 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful and scenic view from your garden, - how lucky you are ! Love the detail in your garden - love the beehive? and the tall terracotta pot ! I can imagine with beautiful flowers come summer !
February 23rd, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
@beryl Not my garden Beryl, unfortunately. I should have phrased it better. It was a visit to a garden open to the public.
February 23rd, 2025  
Maxine Lathbury ace
I love Easton. It is one of my favourite gardens, especially in July when the sweet peas are at their best...you must return
February 23rd, 2025  
