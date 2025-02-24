Previous
Yoga For Stiff Birds by gillian1912
Yoga For Stiff Birds

Monday is the day of the week when I go to my yoga class.

I bought this little book in the gift shop recently visited. An appropriate title for me!
Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
