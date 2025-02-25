Granny Laura

I’ve spent this afternoon sorting through old photographs, many of which came to me from my late aunt and mother.



I’ve been trying to identify the people in the photos and, where I know them, to write the names on the back of photos. Preparing for the future as neither of my daughters will know who some of these people are.



This photo is of my paternal grandmother Laura. She died when I was 3 so I don’t remember her at all. Didn’t people look so old in those days? Laura would have been around 69 when this was taken.