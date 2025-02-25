Previous
Granny Laura by gillian1912
Photo 1855

Granny Laura

I’ve spent this afternoon sorting through old photographs, many of which came to me from my late aunt and mother.

I’ve been trying to identify the people in the photos and, where I know them, to write the names on the back of photos. Preparing for the future as neither of my daughters will know who some of these people are.

This photo is of my paternal grandmother Laura. She died when I was 3 so I don’t remember her at all. Didn’t people look so old in those days? Laura would have been around 69 when this was taken.
25th February 2025

Gillian Brown

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
What a nice photo and how wise you are to do this! I agree people did look older!
February 25th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture of your Grandmother, I think they always looks well dressed!
February 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super photo though…
February 25th, 2025  
