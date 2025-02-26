Sign up
Photo 1856
Kew Gardens
We had a coach trip out today to the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew. A very wet day at first but eventually the sun shone.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
1924
photos
33
followers
48
following
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
26th February 2025 3:37pm
Tags
garden
,
kew
