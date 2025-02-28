Sign up
Previous
Photo 1858
Callianthe Picta
I liked this plant at Kew Gardens.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
1
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
1926
photos
33
followers
49
following
509% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
26th February 2025 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
kew
,
callianthe
Annie-Sue
ace
neat form with the pale edges to the petals emphasising how they curve round
February 28th, 2025
