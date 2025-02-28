Previous
Callianthe Picta by gillian1912
Photo 1858

Callianthe Picta

I liked this plant at Kew Gardens.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
509% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
neat form with the pale edges to the petals emphasising how they curve round
February 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact