Waiting For The Train by gillian1912
Photo 1861

Waiting For The Train

At the Nene Valley Railway, Peterborough. We went for a ride on a train pulled by the steam engine The Flying Scotsman.

The station was absolutely mobbed with people eager to see this iconic railway engine and I’m glad I didn’t bother taking my camera. As we were on the train, I’m sure that the many photographers we saw on footpaths and fields as we passed got much better shots than we did on the actual train.

I took this photo waiting for the train to pass with it’s next load of passengers.

An extra useless bit of information for you. My father was a train driver. He was based at Euston, London and we lived in a railway house. We had railway sidings behind the house so steam (and later diesel) engines were a regular sight. My mum always moaned about her washing getting dirty and my Dad had no interest in the nostalgia surrounding the old steam engines as he thought them filthy old things to work on.



3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Gillian Brown

I am retired and living in Norfolk, England.
Beverley ace
That is so interesting to read… the days good & bad
March 3rd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
How exciting to ride on The Flying Scotsman! I’ve been lucky to see “her” at Kings Cross a couple of years ago. What a beauty, but it would be dirty to work on especially it you had to shovel coal.
March 3rd, 2025  
