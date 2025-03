Jackdaw

We went to visit our daughter at Downham Market as my husband was doing a DIY job for her.



This is their fairly new garden shed. My son-in-law’s mother died in 2022 and he has this “Jackdaw” sign which was on their house. His parents’ names were Jack and Dawn. My husband put a clear varnish on it and attached it to the inside of the shed door so that it is visible when the door is open but protected from the weather.