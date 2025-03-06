Previous
Hunstanton Beach by gillian1912
Photo 1864

Hunstanton Beach

We went for a walk along the beach at Hunstanton. We enjoy looking in the rock pools here but not today as the tide was coming in.

It was a sunny day but chilly in the wind. That’s the British seaside for you at this time of year - sunglasses and woolly hats!
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Gillian Brown

