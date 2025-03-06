Sign up
Previous
Photo 1864
Hunstanton Beach
We went for a walk along the beach at Hunstanton. We enjoy looking in the rock pools here but not today as the tide was coming in.
It was a sunny day but chilly in the wind. That’s the British seaside for you at this time of year - sunglasses and woolly hats!
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
0
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
1932
photos
34
followers
50
following
510% complete
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
Views
1
365
iPhone 15
5th March 2025 11:48am
Tags
hunstanton
,
beach
