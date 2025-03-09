Sign up
Previous
Photo 1867
Daffodil
The daffodils are starting to flower in our garden.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
1
1
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
1935
photos
34
followers
50
following
511% complete
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
9th March 2025 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodil
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
March 9th, 2025
