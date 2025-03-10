Sign up
Previous
Photo 1868
Train On A Lorry
On a coach journey from Norfolk to Wales. We stopped at Cambridge Services en route and this lorry drove in. It was one of those “that will do for my 365” opportunities.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
1
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
1936
photos
34
followers
50
following
511% complete
Tags
train
,
locomotive
,
lorry
Annie-Sue
ace
haha!
March 10th, 2025
