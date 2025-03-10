Previous
Train On A Lorry by gillian1912
Photo 1868

Train On A Lorry

On a coach journey from Norfolk to Wales. We stopped at Cambridge Services en route and this lorry drove in. It was one of those “that will do for my 365” opportunities.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
511% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
haha!
March 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact