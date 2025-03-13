Previous
Spinning Wheels by gillian1912
Photo 1871

Spinning Wheels

A display of spinning wheels at the National Wool Museum in Wales today.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
512% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
A lovely display.
March 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful to see…
March 13th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely collection
March 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact