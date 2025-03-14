Previous
Vintage Haberdashery by gillian1912
Photo 1872

Vintage Haberdashery

On a visit to the National Wool Museum in Wales. A display of vintage goods, many of which look familiar. Old knitting patterns (my Mum used to knit all my jumpers and cardigans when I was a child. The old wooden bobbins of Sylko sewing thread.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
512% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact