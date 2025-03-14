Sign up
Photo 1872
Vintage Haberdashery
On a visit to the National Wool Museum in Wales. A display of vintage goods, many of which look familiar. Old knitting patterns (my Mum used to knit all my jumpers and cardigans when I was a child. The old wooden bobbins of Sylko sewing thread.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
13th March 2025 2:52pm
sewing
wool
wales
haberdashery
