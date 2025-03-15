Sign up
Photo 1873
Fantastic Mister Fox
Spotted this fox made from willow when we were in the town of Cardigan.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
1941
photos
37
followers
52
following
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
13th March 2025 10:41am
Tags
fox
,
willow
,
wales
,
cardigan
