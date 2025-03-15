Previous
Fantastic Mister Fox by gillian1912
Fantastic Mister Fox

Spotted this fox made from willow when we were in the town of Cardigan.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Gillian Brown

I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
