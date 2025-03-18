Sign up
Photo 1876
Gwbert
My husband Jim walking back up from the beach at Gwbert, Cardigan Bay, Wales.
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I'm out...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
13th March 2025 9:08am
Tags
jim
,
wales
,
gwbert
