New Flats

This new block of flats is currently being built on the sea front at Hunstanton. Those facing the sea will have a lovely view but to the left of this building, out of sight of my shot, are the public toilets, so those curved balconies on the side won’t have such an enviable view.



No idea how much these flats will cost to buy. There has been lot of controversy that they will be too costly for local people to buy and will probably be bought up to rent out.



A nightclub was on this site previously but burnt down and the plot of land has been derelict for some years.