Previous
New Flats by gillian1912
Photo 1877

New Flats

This new block of flats is currently being built on the sea front at Hunstanton. Those facing the sea will have a lovely view but to the left of this building, out of sight of my shot, are the public toilets, so those curved balconies on the side won’t have such an enviable view.

No idea how much these flats will cost to buy. There has been lot of controversy that they will be too costly for local people to buy and will probably be bought up to rent out.

A nightclub was on this site previously but burnt down and the plot of land has been derelict for some years.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
514% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact