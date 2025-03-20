Previous
Bird Cross Stitch by gillian1912
Photo 1878

Bird Cross Stitch

I bought this little cross stitch kit in a small needle craft shop somewhere in Wales last week. It was only £2.75 which seemed a bargain.

I may have been tempted to buy more things if the frosty lady running the shop had been more friendly to me. It makes all the difference!
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
514% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Pretty pair of scissors. Yes, customer service is oh so important
March 20th, 2025  
Michelle
It's so pretty
March 20th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
This is going to be lovely. I look forward to seeing it when it's finished.
March 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact