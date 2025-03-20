Sign up
Photo 1878
Bird Cross Stitch
I bought this little cross stitch kit in a small needle craft shop somewhere in Wales last week. It was only £2.75 which seemed a bargain.
I may have been tempted to buy more things if the frosty lady running the shop had been more friendly to me. It makes all the difference!
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
3
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
1946
photos
37
followers
52
following
514% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
20th March 2025 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sewing
,
“cross
,
stitch”
JackieR
ace
Pretty pair of scissors. Yes, customer service is oh so important
March 20th, 2025
Michelle
It's so pretty
March 20th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
This is going to be lovely. I look forward to seeing it when it's finished.
March 20th, 2025
